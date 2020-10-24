Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Oct 24
    San Miguel spoils Alaska retro party, makes it back-to-back wins

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Mo Tautuaa throws his weight around the Aces defense.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ANGELES CITY - San Miguel turned back a gritty Alaska five, 92-88 to put together its first winning streak in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Alex Cabagnot topscored for 19 points to lead four others who finished in double figures for the five-time reigning champions, who improved to a 3-2 (win-loss) card.

    The loss halted the Aces' three-game winning run for an even 3-3 slate and spoiled a special night when they wore their 1996 grand slam retro jersey.

