San Miguel tries to stay undefeated as Beermen face Meralco Bolts

SAN Miguel faces another test on Thursday in its clash with Meralco in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen go up against the Bolts at 6:45 p.m.

San Miguel suddenly emerged at solo first place with a 4-0 win-loss record entering the contest after Converge and NLEX lost their games on Wednesday. The Beermen look to maintain that spot with a win over the Bolts.

San Miguel passed its first acid test on Sunday when it defeated Magnolia Chicken Timplados, 100-98 – the closest margin of victory by far this conference.

The Beermen take on another quality team in Meralco, which improved its win-loss record to 3-1 after it defeated Blackwater, 125-99., last Saturday.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Despite their fine form, San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent cautioned his players about playing relaxed in some parts of the game including in the Magnolia match where the Beermen lacked intensity on defense.

“We have to play as a unit in order to progress offensively,” said Gallent.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meralco’s win against Blackwater was a bounce-back victory after the Bolts suffered a loss to Terrafirma last January 28. Head coach Norman Black, however, said what he likes about his team is they are also capable of beating powerhouse teams such as San Miguel.

“We can lose to Terrafirma but we can also beat the best teams in the league,” said Black.

Terrafirma takes on Blackwater at 4:30 p.m.

Both squads are coming off defeats entering the game with the Dyip going down against San Miguel, 122-102, last Friday, and the Bossing being defeated by Meralco.

The Dyip hold a 1-2 record, while the Bossing are at 1-3 and will be out to break a two-game losing skid.