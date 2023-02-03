Gallent eyes big San Miguel win vs Terrafirma: 'Make it quick and go home'

SAN Miguel crosses paths with Terrafirma on Friday as the Beermen try to stay undefeated in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

PBA schedule February 3

The Beermen square off with the Dyip in the doubleheader curtain raiser at 3 p.m.

Entering the game with a 2-0 win-loss record, San Miguel has a chance to tie NLEX at second place in the team standings with a victory over Terrafirma. The Beermen are coming off a 105-86 win over Blackwater last Wednesday.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said Terrafirma will be a dangerous opponent especially after it came away with a 96-88 win over Meralco.

The Beermen are also hoping for a big win as they are also set to face Magnolia in a marquee match-up on Sunday. Over the past two games, San Miguel has won by an average of 20 points.

“Make it quick and go home,” said Gallent. “Terrafirma came from a win. Their confidence is high.”

In the second game, Magnolia Chicken Timplados and TNT look to bounce back from their defeats when they collide at 5:45 p.m.

The Hotshots lost to Converge, 111-109, last Sunday while the Tropang GIGA were shocked by NLEX, 110-108, last Wednesday after they squandered a 15-point lead.