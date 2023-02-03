Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Feb 5
    PBA

    Gallent eyes big San Miguel win vs Terrafirma: 'Make it quick and go home'

    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    June Mar Fajardo San Miguel vs Terrafirma
    June Mar Fajardo and the rest of San Miguel try to give Terrafirma a reality check.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    SAN Miguel crosses paths with Terrafirma on Friday as the Beermen try to stay undefeated in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

    PBA schedule February 3

    The Beermen square off with the Dyip in the doubleheader curtain raiser at 3 p.m.

    Entering the game with a 2-0 win-loss record, San Miguel has a chance to tie NLEX at second place in the team standings with a victory over Terrafirma. The Beermen are coming off a 105-86 win over Blackwater last Wednesday.

    San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said Terrafirma will be a dangerous opponent especially after it came away with a 96-88 win over Meralco.

    The Beermen are also hoping for a big win as they are also set to face Magnolia in a marquee match-up on Sunday. Over the past two games, San Miguel has won by an average of 20 points.

    “Make it quick and go home,” said Gallent. “Terrafirma came from a win. Their confidence is high.”

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      In the second game, Magnolia Chicken Timplados and TNT look to bounce back from their defeats when they collide at 5:45 p.m.

      The Hotshots lost to Converge, 111-109, last Sunday while the Tropang GIGA were shocked by NLEX, 110-108, last Wednesday after they squandered a 15-point lead.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      June Mar Fajardo and the rest of San Miguel try to give Terrafirma a reality check.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again