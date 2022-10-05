San Miguel, TNT dealing with so much uncertainty ahead of debut

SAN Miguel and TNT finally make their 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup debut on Wednesday while dealing with so much uncertainty.

The Beermen battle Blackwater at 3 p.m. and the Tropang GIGA go up against Magnolia Chicken Timplados at 5:45 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Both teams are playing their first game since they figured in the Philippine Cup finals last September which the Beermen clinched after 119-97 blowout in Game Seven.

A lot has happened since.

San Miguel was forced to make an import change even before itsconference started, tapping Diamond Stone to replace Thomas Robinson who was relegated to the injured/reserve list reportedly due to a recurring back injury.

On the other hand, TNT coach Chot Reyes revealed that five players are out while stars Jayson Castro, Mikey Williams and Kib Montalbo are doubtful due to health issues.

Reyes said Castro has not fully recovered from an ankle sprain he suffered in Game Five of the Philippine Cup Finals where he landed on the foot of Marcio Lassiter while Williams got hurt in practice after arriving from a US vacation.

“Mikey twisted his ankle so he just started practicing (on Monday). Neither of them have joined full contact practices yet,” said Reyes.

TNT will also be without Poy Erram as he serves a one-game suspension for his ejection in Game Seven of the Philippine Cup Finals.

Ryan Reyes, Glenn Khobuntin, Brian Heruela, and Raul Soyud will also not play due to injuries, while Montalbo is doubtful due to a knee issue.

Calvin Oftana though is expected to make his TNT debut on Wednesday after being acquired from NLEX. He signed a three-year contract extension on Tuesday that will allow him to play for the Tropang GIGA until 2025.

Standing in the way of Oftana and TNT is Magnolia, which is coming off two straight victories to begin the conference including a 109-105 win over Converge.

The Timplados Hotshots will be going for a share of the lead with the Bay Area Dragons (3-0).

Blackwater, meanwhile, will be trying to bounce back from its 105-102 loss to NLEX where it squandered a 16-point lead to fall to 1-2.

