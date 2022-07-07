San Miguel, TNT clash in marquee Philippine Cup match-up

SAN Miguel and TNT clash in a marquee match-up on Thursday night in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen and the Tropang Giga face off at 7:15 p.m. in a match with quarterfinal implications.

San Miguel goes for its seventh victory to clinch a place in the quarterfinals and regain the solo lead in the standings after Barangay Ginebra defeated Terrafirma on Wednesday to improve to 6-1.

TNT looks to strengthen its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals as it tries to improve on its 7-2 win-loss record.

Both teams are also on a winning streak with SMB beating NorthPort, 122-106, last Saturday for a four-game run, and TNT defeating Terrafirma, 114-86, last Friday for its fifth consecutive victory.

Coach Yeng Guiao and the Road Warriors look to get back on track. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the first game, NLEX and Converge, looking to regain winning form, clash at 5:15 p.m.

The Road Warriors will hope to improve on their 4-3 win-loss after they were defeated by Magnolia, 87-73, last Saturday.

The FiberXers are on a two-game losing skid after bowing to Ginebra, 105-89, last week.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.