San Miguel, TNT clash in marquee Philippine Cup match-up

SAN Miguel and TNT clash in a marquee match-up on Thursday night in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.
The Beermen and the Tropang Giga face off at 7:15 p.m. in a match with quarterfinal implications.
San Miguel goes for its seventh victory to clinch a place in the quarterfinals and regain the solo lead in the standings after Barangay Ginebra defeated Terrafirma on Wednesday to improve to 6-1.
TNT looks to strengthen its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals as it tries to improve on its 7-2 win-loss record.
Both teams are also on a winning streak with SMB beating NorthPort, 122-106, last Saturday for a four-game run, and TNT defeating Terrafirma, 114-86, last Friday for its fifth consecutive victory.
Coach Yeng Guiao and the Road Warriors look to get back on track.
In the first game, NLEX and Converge, looking to regain winning form, clash at 5:15 p.m.
The Road Warriors will hope to improve on their 4-3 win-loss after they were defeated by Magnolia, 87-73, last Saturday.
The FiberXers are on a two-game losing skid after bowing to Ginebra, 105-89, last week.
