    San Miguel, TNT clash in marquee Philippine Cup match-up

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    SMB's Leo Austria has a better record in Game 7s compared to TNT coach Chot Reyes.
    Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga clash with Leo Austria's Beermen in a match of red-hot teams.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SAN Miguel and TNT clash in a marquee match-up on Thursday night in the PBA 47th Season Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    The Beermen and the Tropang Giga face off at 7:15 p.m. in a match with quarterfinal implications.

    See Timely wake-up call from LA averts disaster for Ginebra vs Dyip

    San Miguel goes for its seventh victory to clinch a place in the quarterfinals and regain the solo lead in the standings after Barangay Ginebra defeated Terrafirma on Wednesday to improve to 6-1.

    TNT looks to strengthen its bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals as it tries to improve on its 7-2 win-loss record.

    Both teams are also on a winning streak with SMB beating NorthPort, 122-106, last Saturday for a four-game run, and TNT defeating Terrafirma, 114-86, last Friday for its fifth consecutive victory.

    Yeng Guiao and NLEX were made to sweat by a gritty Terrafirma side.Coach Yeng Guiao and the Road Warriors look to get back on track.

      In the first game, NLEX and Converge, looking to regain winning form, clash at 5:15 p.m.

      The Road Warriors will hope to improve on their 4-3 win-loss after they were defeated by Magnolia, 87-73, last Saturday.

      The FiberXers are on a two-game losing skid after bowing to Ginebra, 105-89, last week.

