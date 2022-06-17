What you need to know about Friday's PBA games

SAN Miguel and Magnolia Chicken Timplados square off on Friday in the continuation of the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Beermen stake their unbeaten slate as they go for solo leadership against the Hotshots at 6 p.m. Prior to the game, San Miguel shares the lead with Barangay Ginebra and Meralco in the team standings.

San Miguel is off to a sizzling start to the conference as it has yet to begin unbeaten since the 2019 Governors’ Cup when they won four straight games. The Beermen recorded their second win with a 100-92 win over NLEX last June 10.

SMB coach Leo Austria said the players have been determined to open the season on a high note, having forced to play catch up in previous conferences.

“Before the start of this conference, we told the boys na we should have a good start in order for us to get a good rhythm,” said Austria. “In previous conferences, we never witnessed the team na in a first few games, nanalo kami. In fact, last conference, 0-2 agad kami… But this is nothing. A long way to go.”

The Hotshots are coming off an 80-77 win over NorthPort on Wednesday at the start of their grueling week that also sees them facing Barangay Ginebra on Sunday. The win over the Batang Pier stopped their slide as they opened the conference with a 0-2 win-loss record.

Now with a win to show, Magnolia coach Chito Victolero hopes that the victory will be the start for the Hotshots to display their usual form.

“Hopefully, eto na ‘yung simula namin even though we have a hard week. We want that mental toughness,” said Victolero.

In the first game, winless teams Terrafirma and Phoenix Super LPG will square off at 3 p.m.

The Dyip and the Fuel Masters hold a 0-2 win-loss record at the start of the conference, with Terrafirma losing to NorthPort, 100-86, last Saturday, and Phoenix dropping a 109-98 loss to Phoenix where it squandered a 16-point lead.

