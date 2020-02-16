All eyes on Fajardo-less SMB in Phoenix-organized pocket tourney

ALL eyes will be on San Miguel as the Beermen compete in a four-team pocket tournament organized by Phoenix Pulse starting on Monday at The Upper Deck.

The Beermen open the mini-tilt against NLEX as they continue to prepare for the Philippine Cup without June Mar Fajardo. The five-time MVP will be out for the coming conference after suffering a complete fracture in his right tibia.

San Miguel will be playing two other teams in Alaska and organizer Phoenix in the pocket tournament.

Two games will be played each day, with the doubleheader tipping off at 10 a.m.

So far, the Beermen’s preparations have been going smoothly as they beat Rain or Shine in their first tune-up match without Fajardo.

Mo Tautuaa is expected to step up in June Mar Fajardo's absence.

But San Miguel will be tested in its first game against NLEX, which is eyeing to bounce back from its early exit in the Governors’ Cup for the coming contest.

Phoenix and Alaska clash in the opener. Unlike in tune-up games, the four teams will clash in a round-robin tournament that hopes to simulate game action in preparation for the Philippine Cup.