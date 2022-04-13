San Miguel, Pioneer face off in unlikely leg finals of PBA 3x3

SAN Miguel and Pioneer Pro Tibay forged an unlikely Leg 6 finals in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference on Wednesday.

The Beermen and Elasto Sealers pulled off king-sized upsets in the semifinals by turning back their highly favored opponents and dispute the final leg title of the standalone tournament’s maiden season.

Ken Bono hit the game-winner as San Miguel stunned TNT, 21-20, while Pioneer scored a runaway 16-13 win over Purefoods TJ Titans.

The Beermen will be gunning for their second leg championship this conference, while the Elasto Sealers are seeking their first title after falling short against Sista in the Leg 3 finals during the First Conference.

Champion gets to take home the top purse of P100,000.

The scores:

San Miguel (21) – Bono 9, Vigil 7, Manday 4, Mangahas 1.

TNT (20) – Vosotros 7, De Leon 7, Javier 4, Flores 2.

Pioneer Pro Tibay (16) – Rivera 7, Escalambre 4, Abrigo 3, Rono 2.

Purefoods (13) – Eriobu 7, Javelona 3, Bonsubre 2, Mendoza 1.

