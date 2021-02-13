San Miguel now arranging for CJ Perez to join training

CJ PEREZ will soon join San Miguel for the Beermen’s preparations for the 2021 PBA season.

Perez has not officially joined the Beermen in training as he is in Calamba as part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool preparing for the third and final window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers this month.

The training camp, however, came to an abrupt end recently after the announcement that Doha will no longer host the February window due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Qatar. Fiba Asia has since given the hosting duties back to the Philippines but the dates of the competition are still not determined.

San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla said the club is now making arrangements for Perez to be cleared to take part in their group practice sessions.

“We will arrange first his swab test schedule as required by the GAB, IATF and the DOH,” said Abanilla on Saturday. “After getting the negative result, we will ask him to join the team eventually and also meet key people in the office first.

Perez is now part of San Miguel after a blockbuster trade in which Terrafirma sent its former franchise player to the Beermen in exchange of Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and two future draft picks.

The trade occurred in the middle of the Gilas training camp in which he was one of the PBA players that made it to the pool joining the likes of Kiefer Ravena, RR Pogoy, and Troy Rosario.

Perez is expected to bolster San Miguel’s title chances after its reign of five straight championships in the Philippine Cup ended during last year’s bubble.

