Quarantine protocols will dictate how soon Chris Ross can rejoin SMB

SAN Miguel coach Leo Austria admitted defense was lacking in the Beermen’s 114-102 loss to NLEX in their PBA Governors Cup debut.

Not surprising at all since the team’s best defensive player wasn’t around.

Veteran guard Chris Ross missed Wednesday’s game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig as he’s still in the US following the loss of his father.

Austria said it may take three games – or even more – before the team will have the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and backcourt general back in their roster.

“Siyempre family is important, e,” said Austria. “I hope he’s in shape, but during our chat he said he continues to practice naman.”

The San Miguel coach is keeping his fingers crossed that quarantine protocols for arriving passengers would be shorter by the time Ross returns to the country.

“I don’t know, sana (maiksi na) kasi bumababa na (yung mga COVID cases),” said Austria.

In Ross’ absence, San Miguel allowed NLEX to register 29 assists including a combined 14 by guards Kevin Alas and Jericho Cruz.

“We allowed them to issue 29 assists, so we're not playing good defense.We did not play good basketball tonight in terms of defense,” said Austria.

