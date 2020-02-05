San Miguel in frantic search for a big man after Fajardo injury

WITH June Mar Fajardo suffering an injury that could keep him out for the rest of the season, San Miguel is now in a frantic search for a big man to address the gaping hole at center left by the five-time MVP.

Sources said the Beermen are now scampering to find a big man following confirmation by doctors that Fajardo suffered a complete fracture in his right tibia following a freak accident in practice on Monday.

San Miguel has been inquiring about the availability of a big man since Monday, the day Fajardo suffered a serious injury in practice.

Compounding the woes of the Beermen was that Yancy De Ocampo, sources said, has recently retired, leaving the team with so few big men. It is not yet clear whether San Miguel will be asking the 39-year-old to reconsider retirement.

Fajardo's injury came at a time when the Beermen had given up their bigs in trades. Christian Standhardinger was moved to NorthPort early in last year’s Governors’ Cup with the Fil-German later winning the Best Player of the Conference.

Kelly Nabong, another serviceable big man in the Beermen rotation, was also traded to NorthPort during the offseason after figuring in a practice fight during the last PBA Governors Cup.

Mo Tautuaa, who the Beermen got in the Standhardinger trade, is now the likely San Miguel starter at center.