San Miguel eyes second straight win, NorthPort looks to bounce back

SAN Miguel goes for its second straight win when it takes on NorthPort on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Beermen and the Batang Pier collide at 5:45 p.m.

San Miguel looks to even its record following a slow start. The Beermen defeated NLEX, 124-116, on Sunday to capture their second win in five outings.

It was the first win of the Beermen with their new import Devon Scott, who had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in his second game with the team.

The victory was also the first without June Mar Fajardo, who is still recovering from a throat injury that will keep him out for a lengthy period.

San Miguel veteran Marcio Lassiter said playing without Fajardo will always be an adjustment for the Beermen so the rest of the team will need to come together to make up for his absence.

“It’s always hard,” said Lassiter, who had 18 of his 22 points in the first quarter against NLEX. “Anytime you lose a player, it’s going to be hard especially for June Mar. He is a vital component to our team. It sucks that he is out. But at the same time, we come into the games with full confidence to our teammates. We know we need to pick each other up and have each other’s back and do it as a team.”

NorthPort is coming off a 109-91 loss to Magnolia two Sundays ago to go down at 3-3.

The Batang Pier are getting a reinforcement as former Gilas pool member William Navarro is set to play his first game with the team after signing a contract for the remainder of the season.

Phoenix Super LPG looks to sustain its winning streak against Rain or Shine at 3 p.m.

The Fuel Masters have won three consecutive games, with their recent victory coming at the expense of Meralco, 89-82, last week.

With the two teams in a four-way tie for sixth place with a 3-3 record, Phoenix and Rain or Shine will clash in an important game, with a win enabling the squad to catch-up with third placers TNT, Converge, and Barangay Ginebra (3-2).

Rain or Shine also overcame Meralco, 113-96, last Saturday in their previous match.

