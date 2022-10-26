Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 26
    PBA

    San Miguel eyes second straight win, NorthPort looks to bounce back

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Leo Austria, Pido Jarencio
    Leo Austria and the Beermen try to get a win run going as Pido Jerencio and the Batang Pier look to get back on track.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SAN Miguel goes for its second straight win when it takes on NorthPort on Wednesday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

    The Beermen and the Batang Pier collide at 5:45 p.m.

    See San Miguel, Meralco struggles raise playoff hopes of mid-table teams

    San Miguel looks to even its record following a slow start. The Beermen defeated NLEX, 124-116, on Sunday to capture their second win in five outings.

    It was the first win of the Beermen with their new import Devon Scott, who had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in his second game with the team.

    Devon Scott NLEX vs SMBDevon Scott and the Beermen look to get a win run going.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    The victory was also the first without June Mar Fajardo, who is still recovering from a throat injury that will keep him out for a lengthy period.

    San Miguel veteran Marcio Lassiter said playing without Fajardo will always be an adjustment for the Beermen so the rest of the team will need to come together to make up for his absence.

    “It’s always hard,” said Lassiter, who had 18 of his 22 points in the first quarter against NLEX. “Anytime you lose a player, it’s going to be hard especially for June Mar. He is a vital component to our team. It sucks that he is out. But at the same time, we come into the games with full confidence to our teammates. We know we need to pick each other up and have each other’s back and do it as a team.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      NorthPort is coming off a 109-91 loss to Magnolia two Sundays ago to go down at 3-3.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      The Batang Pier are getting a reinforcement as former Gilas pool member William Navarro is set to play his first game with the team after signing a contract for the remainder of the season.

      Phoenix Super LPG looks to sustain its winning streak against Rain or Shine at 3 p.m.

      The Fuel Masters have won three consecutive games, with their recent victory coming at the expense of Meralco, 89-82, last week.

      With the two teams in a four-way tie for sixth place with a 3-3 record, Phoenix and Rain or Shine will clash in an important game, with a win enabling the squad to catch-up with third placers TNT, Converge, and Barangay Ginebra (3-2).

      Rain or Shine also overcame Meralco, 113-96, last Saturday in their previous match.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicSol MercadotopicTNT Tropang GigatopicScottie ThompsontopicMagnolia HotshotstopicNLEX Road WarriorstopicTerrafirma Dyip
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Leo Austria and the Beermen try to get a win run going as Pido Jerencio and the Batang Pier look to get back on track.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again