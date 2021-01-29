Guard overload as San Miguel gives Wendell Comboy contract renewal

SAN Miguel renewed the services of incoming sophomore Wendell Comboy, according to his agent Titan Management Group.

Left unsigned by Rain or Shine after being drafted in the second round (23rd overall) in the 2019 draft, Comboy was acquired by San Miguel, one of the two rookies the Beermen picked up last year.

The former Far Eastern University standout played only six games with the Beermen during the bubble and averaged 2.17 points, 1.17 rebounds, and 1.17 assists.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Another opportunity to get better,” Comboy wrote on his Instagram account.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The renewal was announced before San Miguel made a blockbuster trade in which the Beermen sent Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and their first-round pick in this year’s draft to Terrafirma for CJ Perez.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Comboy is part of a loaded San Miguel backcourt that also has Terrence Romeo, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, Von Pessumal, and Paul Zamar.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

___

For more PBA updates, click here.