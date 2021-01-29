Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Guard overload as San Miguel gives Wendell Comboy contract renewal

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    SAN Miguel renewed the services of incoming sophomore Wendell Comboy, according to his agent Titan Management Group.

    Left unsigned by Rain or Shine after being drafted in the second round (23rd overall) in the 2019 draft, Comboy was acquired by San Miguel, one of the two rookies the Beermen picked up last year.

    The former Far Eastern University standout played only six games with the Beermen during the bubble and averaged 2.17 points, 1.17 rebounds, and 1.17 assists.

    Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

    “Another opportunity to get better,” Comboy wrote on his Instagram account.

    The renewal was announced before San Miguel made a blockbuster trade in which the Beermen sent Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and their first-round pick in this year’s draft to Terrafirma for CJ Perez.

    Comboy is part of a loaded San Miguel backcourt that also has Terrence Romeo, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, Von Pessumal, and Paul Zamar.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

