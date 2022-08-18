San Miguel eyes redemption after EASL semis exit three years ago

SAN Miguel gets a shot at completing an unfinished business in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

The Beermen clinched the other ticket reserved for the PBA in the inaugural home-and-away tournament when they advanced in the finals of the Philippine Cup on Wednesday following a 100-89 victory over the Meralco Bolts.

Reigning champion TNT bagged the other EASL berth.

San Miguel though has an added motivation going to the $1 million tournament that kicks off on Oct. 12.

The Beermen was the lone PBA team to advance to the semis of the EASL Terrific 12 in 2019 but lost to eventual champion Liaoning Flying Leopards.

The SMC team was reinforced back then by Dez Wells and Lester Prosper, although big man June Mar Fajardo didn’t suit up.

TNT and Blackwater also saw action in the meet but fell short of making the Final Four.

Winner of the all-Filipino finals that begins on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum will be in the company of Anyang KGC, Ryukyu Golden Kings, and Taipei Fubon Braves in Group A.

Meanwhile, the runner-up is bunched in Group B together with Seoul SK Knights, Utsonomiya Brex, and the Bay Area Dragons.

