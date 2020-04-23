San Miguel Beermen staying in shape through these home workouts

SAN Miguel is trying its best to cope with the enhanced community quarantine after its title bid in the Philippine Cup was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Team manager Gee Abanilla admitted the Beermen are definitely affected by the ECQ that has temporarily stopped the hostilities of the Philippine Cup. Incidentally, San Miguel is the only team which has a win after its opening day victory over Magnolia last March 8.

Shortly after the win, the ECQ was declared all over Luzon which disallows mass gatherings including sports events, forcing the PBA to suspend play.

“It’s really hard to prepare given the situation we are in now. However, we just try to do whatever we can while we are in ECQ,” said Abanilla.

The Beermen are eyeing their sixth straight Philippine Cup title in this 2020 season, which is facing the prospects of being shortened to two conferences, among other options.

Abanilla said the team has imposed several activities to keep the players in the best shape possible. The San Miguel official said the team has asked the players to also work on their nutrition, flexibility exercises, muscle activation and strengthening, cardio, and core strength.

“We gave our players some home activities through specific exercises we wish to work on considering that we cannot work out in a regular gym. We gave them five aspects to work on which was prepared by our strength coach and Nutritionist/PT's, while they are all confined at home,” said Abanilla.

“So far, they've been doing it based on honesty system but we check on them every now and then to see how they are progressing,” said Abanilla.

Abanilla also said all the Beermen are accounted for as they are strictly enforcing the ‘stay at home’ policy in the ECQ to prevent the players from contracting the virus.

“Thank God, they are all doing well and so far, have been staying away from any contaminants by adhering strictly to our government rules and protocols,” said Abanilla.