    Fajardo takes over late as SMB regains control of series vs Meralco

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    June Mar Fajardo SMB vs Meralco Game Three
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    SAN Miguel regained control of their 2022 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series against Meralco after pulling off a 96-91 victory on Sunday in Game Three at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    CJ Perez regained his shooting form early in the match to finish with 26 points before the Beermen turned to June Mar Fajardo down the stretch to put the final touches to the win and a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven series.

    Fajardo finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds, and two blocks to carry the load for San Miguel in the fourth period after Meralco got within four points.

    Cliff Hodge Meralco vs SMB Game Three

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

