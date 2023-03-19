San Miguel, Barangay Ginebra look to arrange semis tussle

SAN Miguel and Barangay Ginebra look to advance to the quarterfinals of the PBA Governors’ Cup as they face separate rivals on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The second-seed Beermen take on seventh-ranked Converge at 4:30 p.m., followed by the clash between No. 3 Gin Kings against No. 6 NLEX at 6:45 p.m.

San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra, twice-to-beat in the quarterfinals, look to arrange a semifinal matchup.

The Beermen and the Gin Kings enter the quarterfinal in contrasting fashion.

San Miguel closed the elimination round with a two-game winning streak including a 120-106 victory over NLEX on Wednesday.

Ginebra, on the other hand, lost to TNT, 114-105, last Friday to miss out on the chance at taking the No. 1 spot in the quarterfinal round.

Justin Brownlee and the Gin Kings hope to get back on track and dispose of the Road Warriors in one game. PHOTO: marlo cueto

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

San Miguel will face a Converge squad that they lost to in the elimination round, 107-103, on Feb. 11.

A lot has changed, however, for the side of the FiberXers with their explosive import Jamaal Franklin being replaced following a disappointing performance in their last outing against Barangay Ginebra.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Replacing Franklin is Tom Vodanovich, who last played for the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League Australia.

NLEX missed out on a chance at a twice-to-beat advantage after its loss to San Miguel last Wednesday as it fell to sixth and a date with the reigning champions.