PBA yearender: Standhardinger trade, practice fight derail SMB grand slam drive

2019 was another year San Miguel went in search of a Grand Slam but like in previous years, the Beermen came up short of winning the rare feat for the second time in franchise history.

In the middle of the Beermen’s victories in 2019, there were also turbulent times for the storied franchise. Here are the highs and lows of the Beermen in 2019.

San Miguel rules Philippine Cup for fifth straight time

The Beermen started the season on an unprecedented note, after they won their fifth consecutive Philippine Cup crown after a 72-71 Game Seven win over Magnolia. The title capped off an impressive playoff run in which the Beermen finished fifth in the elimination round but defeated TNT and top-seed Phoenix Pulse in the next rounds. June Mar Fajardo won the Best Player of the Conference award as well as the finals MVP for his efforts.

Romeo wins first PBA crown

Terrence Romeo can finally call himself a PBA champion after guiding the Beermen to their second title of the year following a six-game series against TNT. Romeo had 10 points and seven assists in Game Six where the Beermen finished off the KaTropa, 102-90. It was vindication on the part of Romeo, who has been labeled as a ‘ball hog’, among others, by fans only to mature and flourish with the team-first mantra of the Beermen.

SMB import Chris McCollough also played a big part in the series and had 35 points and 13 rebounds in Game Six. He also endeared himself with Filipino fans in the series after expressing his desire to become a naturalized citizen.

Standhardinger traded

The Beermen made a blockbuster deal when they sent their former 2017 first overall pick in Christian Standhardinger to NorthPort in exchange of Mo Tautuaa last October. A back-up to Fajardo with the Beermen, Standhardinger later became a thorn to his former team in their first meeting when he had 18 points in the Batang Pier’s 127-119 win over the Batang Pier last October 23 at the Cuneta Astrodome.

Arwind, Nabong, Tubid suspended indefinitely

Controversy hit the Beermen in their bid to win a Grand Slam after news of a fight in practice broke out last October. The Beermen camp later confirmed of such incident with import Dez Wells, Arwind Santos, Ronald Tubid, and Kelly Nabong as the involved parties. Santos, Tubid, and Nabong were later suspended indefinitely by the ballclub, saying they don’t tolerate such behavior even if the decision will affect their chances of winning a Grand Slam.

San Miguel misses Grand Slam

The turbulent Governors’ Cup led to the Beermen finishing just fifth in the elimination round with a 6-5 card, arranging a quarterfinal series against Barangay Ginebra but with the Gin Kings holding a twice-to-beat advantage. The Grand Slam bid formally ended last November 24 when San Miguel absorbed a 100-97 loss to Ginebra in the quarterfinals.

