Araña thrilled to reunite with old ROS family as he prepares for swansong

RYAN Araña is thrilled to reunite with old Rain or Shine teammates as he prepares for one final run with the PBA team that drafted him before retiring.

Araña, 36, returned to the team that drafted him in the second round at 12th overall in 2007 after being signed to a one-conference contract with Rain or Shine - four years after being traded away to San Miguel.

“Siyempre very happy kasi kasama ko uli ‘yung mga dati kong ka-trabaho, sila Beau (Belga), coach Caloy (Garcia), Jireh (Ibanes), Gabe (Norwood),” said Araña following Rain or Shine's practice at the Reyes Gym.

“Happy ako kasi the whole management is very welcoming sa akin. Masayang-masaya sila na bumalik ako dito and very happy rin na tinanggap nila ako uli.”

PHOTO: @bayanngros Instagram page

Continue reading below ↓

The former De La Salle standout had wonderful years with Rain or Shine which he still cherishes to this day.

“Welcoat pa ‘yun before with coach Leo (Austria). Building ‘yung team. Nandoon ‘yung struggle. Pero nung pumasok sila coach Caloy, coach Yeng [Guiao], sumaya na ng sumaya ‘yung samahan namin.

"Parang magkakapatid na kami dito. Sila Paul (Lee), Jeff (Chan), halos lahat. Iba ‘yung samahan namin. Parang naging family at magkakapatid. ‘Yun ang nakaka-miss sa Rain or Shine dati,” said Araña.

Continue reading below ↓

Even though he was traded by the team to San Miguel in 2015, Araña said Rain or Shine management made it clear back then that it will give him the opportunity to retire with the ballclub.

“’Yun talaga ‘yung initial (plan),” said Araña. “Before na na-trade ako sa San Miguel, sila Boss (Raymond Yu and Terry Que) and Attorney (Mert Mondragon), ‘yun ang sinabi sa akin na if you want to retire, we are glad to have you back.”

“Tumatak na sa isip ko ‘yun. Kaya nung nagkaroon ng chance na nag-lie low na career ko, I asked boss Raymond na sana kung puwedeng makabalik. Sabi, walang problema, at least dito ka sa amin uli. Kung gusto mo mag-retire dito, walang problema. Yayakapin ka namin dito pabalik,” said Araña.

Araña last played for NorthPort, where he was held to limited minutes while struggling with injuries.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Galing ako sa injury. At the same time, medyo kumplikado kasi although lahat naman ‘yan, may purpose kung bakit nangyari. Siguro, ito ‘yung blessing in disguise na nangyari sa akin. I’m happy na nakabalik ako kung saan ako nagsimula,” said Araña.

Continue reading below ↓

Even though he was signed to a one-conference contract, Araña is not discounting the possibility of returning for more conferences with Rain or Shine.

“We will see. Kaya pa naman ng katawan ko pero tignan natin kung ano magiging desisyon nila boss. Nasa kanila ‘yun. Kung gusto nila ako mag-stay, okay lang, bigyan nila akong opportunity to coach o kung ano, it’s up to them.

Basta ako, I’m doing my best everyday, cherishing this moment, everyday sa practice with my teammates and the younger guys. Masaya ako,” said Araña.