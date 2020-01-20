IS RYAN Araña now part of Rain or Shine?

The official Facebook page of Rain or Shine on Monday posted a photo of a team lunch with Araña among those in attendance.

Sought for clarification, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia said Araña is not yet officially part of the team and he is still vying for a spot in the squad.

“Trying out,” said Garcia, when asked about Araña’s status.

Araña played last season with NorthPort, but only until the end of the Commissioner’s Cup. He saw action in five games and averaged a paltry 1.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.8 steals per outing.

The move could be a homecoming for Araña, who was actually drafted by Rain or Shine when the team was still named Welcoat Dragons during his rookie year in 2007. He was picked 12th overall by the Dragons in that draft.

The 35-year-old former La Salle cager could still be a valuable piece for Rain or Shine especially following news that Ping Exciminiano will possibly be missing a huge chunk of the coming season reportedly due to a ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained in a larong labas.