Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jul 16
    PBA

    Russel Escoto traded to Magnolia for second-round pick

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    MAGNOLIA further boosts its frontcourt going to the PBA 46th season upon acquiring the services of big man Russel Escoto from Terrafirma.

    Escoto was shipped by the Dyip for the Hotshots' 2022 second-round pick.

    On the move again

    russell escoto

    Terrafirma Governor and league Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales confirmed the deal during the opening ceremony kicking off the 2021 Philippine Cup Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The league approved the trade on Thursday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again