Russel Escoto traded to Magnolia for second-round pick

MAGNOLIA further boosts its frontcourt going to the PBA 46th season upon acquiring the services of big man Russel Escoto from Terrafirma.

Escoto was shipped by the Dyip for the Hotshots' 2022 second-round pick.

On the move again

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Terrafirma Governor and league Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales confirmed the deal during the opening ceremony kicking off the 2021 Philippine Cup Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The league approved the trade on Thursday.

