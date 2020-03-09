Russel Escoto thanks bilas Arwind for helping him settle down in SMB debut

RUSSEL Escoto couldn't thank Arwind Santos enough for helping settle him down ahead of his San Miguel debut.

Feeling like a rookie again and dealing with butterflies in his stomach even before the opening of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, the 27-year-old forward wasn't able to calm down until he got some reassurance from his bilas.

"Kasabay ko nga siya papunta rito. Sinabihan niya lang ako na maglaro ng maayos at 'wag mag-isip ng kung ano-ano. Focus lang," shared Escoto.

But it didn't stop there as Santos continued to mentor Escoto even when they were on the floor together in the latter part of the Beermen's game against Magnolia on Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

"Sinasabihan lang niya ako na mag-drive nang mag-drive kaya may nalilibre sa amin sa taas," the latter said.

After a tentative start, Escoto had a respectable debut for the Beermen, tallying three points and five rebounds in his 11 miutes on the floor in the 94-78 season-opening win over Magnolia.

"Nakalma naman ako dahil sa kanya," the 6-foot-6 forward said of Santos. "Okay naman dito sa team. Laging sinasabi sa akin ng mga beterano, just play your game. Kaya ayun, nagka-kumpyansa ako."

Escoto, however, believes that he can show more in the coming games even as a reliever for the starters like Santos and Mo Tautuaa.

"Simula pa lang. Alam ko naman sa sarili ko na may maitutulong ako para manalo kami," he assured.