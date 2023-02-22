Russel Escoto making most of 'big break' in absence of Ian Sangalang

RUSSEL Escoto has filled the gap left by Ian Sangalang nicely with solid performances over the past few games in the PBA Governors’ Cup, particularly during the Magnolia’s recent winning run.

Russel Escoto the Hotshots' next man up

On Wednesday, Escoto tallied season-highs of 10 points and eight rebounds in 14 minutes of play in the Hotshots’ 112-97 win over Rain or Shine.

Sangalang is currently out due to an illness, but, aside from import Antonio Hester, Escoto has been stepping up in the absence of their top big.

“Russel is playing well for the last four, five games,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “This is a big break for Russel. Wala si Ian, wala si Jackson. Everyone was stepping up including our captain ball (Rafi Reavis).

“Russel is consistent right now. Nireremind ko lang sa kanya na wag siya ma-satisfy kung anong meron ngayon. He needs to reach kung ano man ang goal niya. Maganda at nakakatulong siya sa team. ‘Yung hardwork niya sa practice, nashe-share na niya,” said Victolero.

Even his teammates are happy for him with his performance as of late.

“Masaya lang ako kasi sobrang maganda rin nilalaro ni Russel,” said Magnolia guard Jio Jalalon, Escoto’s neighbor and one of his closest friends in the team.

The Magnolia guard added that with Sangalang out, they are making a concerted effort to get Escoto going by giving him the ball for a possible shot.

“Lagi namin siya sinasabihan. Kailangan namin ng big na nagiistep up. Masaya ako para sa kanya,” said Jalalon.

Following the advice of Victolero, Escoto said there is still a lot more to improve with his game, and doesn’t want to settle for showings such as this game against Rain or Shine.

Escoto added that it is only a bonus that he gets his points as his main focus is do the little things.

“Happy naman pero not satisfied kasi kailangan talagang punuin ‘yung absence ni Ian. Lagi naman kami sinasabihan ni coach na punuan ‘yung absence niya para matulungan ‘yung team,” said Escoto on picking up the slack of Sangalang, incidentally a childhood friends way back to their days in Pampanga when they were under the tutelage of now governor Dennis Pineda.

“Malaking bagay talaga ‘yung nandoon si Hester kasi siya ‘yung pumalit sa puwesto niya,” said Escoto.

“Focus lang ako sa dirty work. Lagi naman niya ako kinakausap na tulungan especially sa defense. Alam mo naman ang team namin, ang specialty, defense talaga. ‘Yung offense, thankful ako na hinahanap nila ako. Maganda ‘yung sistema namin,” said Escoto.

Having been around with Magnolia for several conferences already, Escoto said his knowledge in the system of Victolero got him ready for this break he is getting this conference.

“Ako ready naman lagi. Naka-ilang conference na rin ako. Talagang ang mindset ko lang, ready lang ako kapag kailan ako binunot ni coach. Hindi ko lang pinapabayaan sarili ko. Nung una lang, nangangapa pa kasi ang tagal ko nakuha ‘yung kumpiyansa ko nung first game. Thankful pa rin na nandoon ‘yung tiwala ni coach,” said Escoto.