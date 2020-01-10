Russel Escoto feels blessed to be reunited with 'bilas' Arwind Santos at SMB

THERE'S really nothing like family, and that's exactly what's working in favor of Russel Escoto as he braces for this new chapter of his basketball career at San Miguel.

The 27-year-old forward expects a breezy adjustment as he joins the Beermen for the next PBA season following the one-on-one trade that sent Fil-Am bruiser Kelly Nabong to the NorthPort camp.

And the biggest reason for that? The presence of his kuya Arwind Santos.

"Sobrang excited ko syempre. Kapamilya ko po siya pero idol ko din talaga siya kahit nung college pa lang ako," he said.

"Idol ko lang dati, teammate ko na ngayon."

PHOTO: PBA Images

Escoto and Santos' wives are sisters, both daughters of former Far Eastern University head coach Danny Gavieres.

The Nabong trade marked the end of a tumultuous chapter for the storied franchise which saw a fistfight in practice involving Nabong, import Dez Wells, and teammates Santos and Ronald Tubid late in the third conference that all but derailed its aspirations for an elusive grand slam.

Moving on from that incident, the Beermen have brought in Escoto, who was a part of the special Gilas draft in the 2016 rookie class but has struggled to find his footing in the pro ranks no thanks to a bevy of knee injuries.

Rather than pressure himself to immediately deliver for San Miguel, Escoto is just grateful for this opportunity as he gets a chance to be part of a winning team after spending his first three seasons with Columbian and NorthPort.

"Very big blessing ito from God and honored ako. It’s overwhelming in a positive way especially pinapangarap ng maraming player maging parte ng malaking franchise na PBA team," he said.