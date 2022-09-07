RR Pogoy tops PH Cup scoring, Fajardo no. 1 in rebounding

RR Pogoy emerged as the best offensive player while June Mar Fajardo remained king of the boards in the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup.

2022 PBA Philippine Cup stats leaders

Pogoy’s scoring consistency for TNT during the best-of-seven finals opposite San Miguel allowed the Cebuano guard to unseat teammate Mikey Williams as the league’s no. 1 scorer by a close shave, averaging 18.9 points compared to Williams’ 18.8 average.

The TNT shooting guard averaged 23.0 points in the title series, while shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range and 3.5 rebounds.

Williams on the other hand, normed 15.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, although he was held to a PBA career-low two points in the Tropang Giga's 114-96 loss in Game 6

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo, on the other hand, is still the top rebounding player with a 14.2 per game average, while likewise leading both defensive (9.5) and offensive (4.7) boards in the tournament where he was named Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP.

Fajardo also ranked third in scoring (18.7) as he powered the Beermen to the all-Filipino championship following a 119-97 win in the winner-take-all Game 7 against the Tropang Giga.

Roi Sumang of NorthPort upended the more fancied guards of the league when he topped the assist department behind a 6.5 average per game.

San Miguel’s CJ Perez, and the Barangay Ginebra duo of Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson also led in other major departments as released by the league on Wednesday.

Perez was top in steals (2.5), Aguilar was the leading shot blocker (2.6), while Thompson was the most exposed player by averaging 39.7 minutes of play per game.

John Pinto, playing in just his second conference with the Kings, had the best assist-turnover ratio with 3.8, Magnolia’s Paul Lee was the most accurate from the foul line with a high 88.9 percent shooting, while Phoenix sophomore Larry Muyang shot 64.9 percent to show the way in field goal percentage.

Other statistical leaders include Phoenix rookie Tyler Tio in three-point shooting percentage (49.1) and Troy Rosario of TNT in two-point field goal percentage (65.5).

Japan-bound Matthew Wright on the other hand, had the most number of turnovers with 3.4 per game, while Calvin Abueva of Magnolia was the most foul-prone with 4.2.

