RR Pogoy not keeping his hopes too high in battle for BPC awards

AS far as RR Pogoy is concerned, his Best Player of the Conference (BPC) nomination in the PBA bubble is a testament to the hardwork he put in before the season.

Pogoy is one of six candidates for the BPC award, vying against TNT teammate Bobby Ray Parks, Stanley Pringle of Ginebra, Matthew Wright and Calvin Abueva of Phoenix Super LPG, and CJ Perez of Terrafirma.

However, Pogoy ruled himself out of winning the individual award.

“Nagulat ako na nasali ako kasi marami ang maganda ang nilaro sa bubble. Sa totoo lang, hindi ko alam kung may chance ako,” said Pogoy with a smile.

The individual award winners will be known on Sunday when the PBA holds an awards night in a virtual setting in lieu of the annual Leo Awards which was shelved temporarily in the shortened 2020 season.

Pogoy had an outstanding conference which he kicked off with a 45-point explosion against Alaska on October 11. He finished the regular season with averages of 18.82 points, 5.64 rebounds, 2.36 assists, and 1.82 steals per contest.

The former Far Eastern University standout also carried the fight for TNT in the finals against Barangay Ginebra, especially after teammates Jayson Castro and Parks were ruled out owing to injuries.

After Parks went down with an injury in Game 1, Pogoy became the top scorer in each of the remaining four matches of the finals, including a 38-point effort in Game 2.

Pogoy said just being mentioned alongside some of the best players in the league this season is enough to be thankful for.

“Malaking blessings na ‘yan sa akin na nasali ako sa candidates ng BPC. Siguro isa din ‘yan dahil sa hardwork pero dahil talaga ‘to sa blessings ni Lord kaya nandito ako,” said the Gilas Pilipinas mainstay.