    PBA

    RR Pogoy resists Japan offers to sign three-year TNT deal

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    rr pogoy contract
    PHOTO: TNT

    RR Pogoy is going nowhere.

    The TNT Tropang GIGA announced their biggest star has signed a three-year contract extension that will effectively keep him in the PBA for his prime years.

    Terms of the new deal weren't announced, but sources said the compensation and bonus package is big enough to head off offers from Japan B.League teams.

    READ: How big are Japan B.League offers for Pogoy?

    His loyalty to the MVP organization also weighed heavily in Pogoy's decision, two persons close to the Cebuano gunner bared.

    Pogoy's agent, Edgar Mangahas, confirmed the seven-year pro out of Far Eastern University received offers from B.League teams offering monthly salaries that reach srven digits.

      But in the end, the 31-year old believes his future is in the PBA.

      PHOTO: TNT

