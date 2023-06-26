RR Pogoy resists Japan offers to sign three-year TNT deal

RR Pogoy is going nowhere.

The TNT Tropang GIGA announced their biggest star has signed a three-year contract extension that will effectively keep him in the PBA for his prime years.

Terms of the new deal weren't announced, but sources said the compensation and bonus package is big enough to head off offers from Japan B.League teams.

His loyalty to the MVP organization also weighed heavily in Pogoy's decision, two persons close to the Cebuano gunner bared.

Pogoy's agent, Edgar Mangahas, confirmed the seven-year pro out of Far Eastern University received offers from B.League teams offering monthly salaries that reach srven digits.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But in the end, the 31-year old believes his future is in the PBA.