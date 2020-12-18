RR Pogoy gives game added punch by taking up boxing in offseason

Does RR stand for Rocky Roger?

Not entirely far off especially after TnT Tropang Giga shooting guard RR Pogoy took up boxing as his new sport.

The shooting hands that had tormented many PBA teams including Barangay Ginebra in the recent Philippine Cup bubble Finals are now laced with boxing gloves.

Pogoy, who incidentally is also into biking, posted a video on his Instagram account showing him doing light mitts workout in a gym in his native Milangnilla, Cebu where the Far Eastern University alum is currently on vacation for the holidays.

It was the first time the former Rookie of the Year has taken up the so-called sweet science.

“Mag boxer na ako. Puwede pa ba ako maging boxer?” Pogoy, 28, asked in jest when questioned about his post.

PHOTO: RR Pogoy's IG Story

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Boxing, of course, is a popular sport in Cebu, which bred many past world Filipino champions including the late great Gabriel ‘Flash’ Elorde from Bogo City.

Doing the mitts somehow also helps Pogoy unwind especially after a strenuous campaign inside the bubble that saw the Tropang Giga fall short again of ending a five-year title drought.

Pogoy has also yet to win a breakthrough championship in the PBA in the three times he made the Finals with TnT, including the recent best-of-seven title series with the Kings in which he led the Tropang Giga in scoring with a 26.4-point average in five games, while adding 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But that doesn’t mean he’s giving up basketball for boxing.

“Pampa-kundisyon lang naman ito,” he said, adding playing basketball is still prohibited in the province despite Cebu now under a Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).