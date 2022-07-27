Ross ushers return from injury with 12 assists in SMB playoffs opener

IT’S Chris Ross in his element and doing what he does best.

Chris Ross on return

Back in the pink of health following a knee injury, Ross immediately made his presence felt in San Miguel’s 123-93 blowout win over Blackwater to clinch a berth in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ross was scoreless in his first game back after missing the team’s previous eight games, but worked well the San Miguel backcourt that netted him 12 assists and two steals in the lopsided victory that ousted the Bossing in the playoffs.

The veteran guard said it just felt good to be back on the court and playing again after suffering a contusion in his right knee in their elimination round game against Magnolia Hotshots.

“It felt really good. Honestly when I first hurt myself, I thought I was gonna be out for a while,” said Ross afterwards.

Initial diagnosis had Ross missing at least six weeks at the most.

But with the help of a compact team composed of a personal therapist and trainer, the Fil-Am guard managed to get back in time for the quarterfinals.

“I was really working hard trying to get myself back. It was a little bit ahead of the schedule and I told my team that I will be ready for the playoffs. So its playoffs time,” added Ross, who had a special device placed on both his knees after the game for recuperating purposes.

Ross admitted he was supposed to play his comeback game against Meralco at the end of the eliminations, but felt he wasn’t ready yet.

There’s no perfect moment to usher his return than in the playoffs.

“It was good for me to get back to this game, try to get a feel of the court because whoever we play in the semis, it’s going to be a battle of a long series,” he said.

Ross’ return to form is certainly bad news for San Miguel’s semifinals opponent.

