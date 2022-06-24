Chris Ross rests easy after being spared of 2011 ACL injury repeat

VETERAN Chris Ross felt relieved history didn’t repeat itself.

The 37-year-old Fil-Am was spared of going down with another case of ACL following what he said was a non-contact injury he suffered in San Miguel’s PBA Philippine Cup game against Magnolia a week ago.

Chris Ross injury update

The MRI test conducted on Ross showed no serious injury to his knee as all ligaments are found intact and will only need rehab before he gets to rejoin the Beermen in action.

Ross admitted feeling a bit concern as he’s already preparing himself for the worse since it was also the same case he had before when he went down with an ACL injury a decade ago.

What made it appear to be a déjà vu was the fact he suffered the same injury at this same time of the year back in 2011.

“When going through old photos, I saw that in the same week June of 2011 was when I had my last ACL surgery so I figured the past usually repeats itself,” said Ross in his Instagram post.

“Was mentally preparing to go thru the rehab grind that I went thru early in my career when I was rehabbing my reconstructed ACL.”

Ross became even emotional since he’s going through this phase of his career with his father no longer around following his death last year.

“It was a pretty emotional week since it was the first Father’s Day spent without my pops physically on Earth,” he added. “An emotional roller coaster to say the least and so much uncertainty.”

But the warrior in him, Ross remains positive as he looks forward of getting back in the pink of health and resume his playing career.

“God is good. About to attack this rehab with my guy. Can’t wait to get back on the court and finish the task at hand with my brothers,” said Ross.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year sat out San Miguel's game against Barangay Ginebra on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

