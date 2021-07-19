San Miguel quick to ease concerns over Chris Ross ankle injury

TERRENCE Romeo wasn’t the only casualty for San Miguel in its PBA 46th season debut.

Veteran guard Chris Ross also went down with an injury after suffering a sprained ankle in the Beermen’s 93-87 loss to the Meralco Bolts in the Philippine Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Good thing, the 36-year-old Ross hurt his ankle in the endgame, although he had to be carried out by his teammates on their way to the dugout.

'Ross injury not as serious'

But team therapist Edward Bacason said Ross’ injury is not as serious as the one incurred by Romeo, who failed to finish the game after hurting his left knee early in the fourth quarter.

“Hindi naman (namamaga). Ankle sprain siya, sa right foot,” said Bacason, who was busy tending to the casualties the Beermen suffered in their first game in the all-Filipino conference.

Ross finished with five points, four rebounds, and six assists in 33 minutes of play.

