Why James Yap missed RoS win vs Blackwater

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Injuries began to mount for Rain or Shine heading to the homestretch of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations.

The Elasto Painters missed the services of veteran James Yap in the team’s 82-71 win over Blackwater Sunday afternoon, and also face the prospect of having more on the injured list after Rey Nambatac and Beau Belga failed to finish the game.

Nambatac went down with a sprained ankle early in the second quarter, while Belga went out limping late in the fourth period of Rain or Shine’s fourth game in a five-day stretch.

Coach Caloy Garcia aired his concern about not having enough players on his roster, especially with two big games against TnT Tropang Giga and Phoenix Fuel Masters awaiting the Elasto Painters to cap their elimination round campaign.

The victory over the Elite gave Rain or Shine a 5-4 record as it snapped out of a three-game skid and remain in strong contention of making it to the next round.

“Among the teams, kami lang ang may tatlong back-to-back games. May one day lang na pahinga, and then we play back-to-back ulit,” noted Garcia of the back-breaking schedule the Elasto Painters have been dealing with since the resumption of the eliminations last week.

And that obviously began to take a toll on the team as Nambatac and Belga joined the 38-year-old Yap on the injured list.

Nambatac sprained his ankle after landing on the foot of KG Canaleta following a drive to the hoop, while Belga hurt his leg in the final two-minute mark of the game.

Belga finished with 14 points (4-of-6 from three-point range) and five rebounds, while Nambatac had five points and four rebounds in eight minutes of play.

Yap for his part, was in street clothes as he rested an injured right calf.

“Pinahinga ko lang, hindi ko na pinilit,” he said afterwards. “Dati kasi nagka-ganito na ako, kaso nilaro ko pa.

“Nung naramdaman ko na naman ulit, sabi ko ipahinga na lang muna. Experience kumbaga.”

