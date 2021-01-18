Rain or Shine trading Onwubere, Doliguez to Northport for Bradwyn Guinto

NORTHPORT and Rain or Shine got the wheeling and dealing for 2021 off and running in the PBA.

The Elasto Painters are shipping Sidney Onwubere and Clint Dolinguez to the Batang Pier in exchange for big man Bradwyn Guinto.

Papers for the three-man deal have already been sent to the PBA office, sources said on Monday.

The need to shore up their frontcourt forced the Elasto Painters to give up two players who had modest showing during the team's campaign in the last Philippine Cup bubble.

PHOTO: jerome ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Onwubere played his best season in the PBA last year as he averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while Doliguez submitted averages of 4.1 points and 1,1 rebounds in his rookie season.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But the 6-foot-6 Guinto is expected to add heft and deft to a Rain or Shine frontcourt now manned by veteran Beau Belga, Norbert Torres, and sophomore Prince Rivero after the franchise lost Raymond Almazan and JR Quinahan over the years.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 6-foot-6 Guinto just recovered from a knee injury but was good enough to play in nine games for the Batang Pier during the bubble season, when he averaged 2.2 points and 1,7 rebounds.

However, the five-year pro out of San Sebastian took a backseat as Christian Standhardinger and Kelly Nabong got most of the minutes in the NorthPort frontline.