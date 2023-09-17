RoS trading No. 15 selection Galinato to TNT for future first-round pick

HENRY Galinato won’t be staying with Rain or Shine for so long.

Coach Yeng Guiao dsclosed the Elasto Painters are bound to ship the former University of the Philippines big man to TNT in an arrangement agreed upon before the PBA Season 48 Draft.

Guiao said the deal will involve a future first-round pick.

“Ang basic deal doon, Galinato for their first-round pick in the future. Basic lang muna yun. Then we’ll work out the details later on,” said Guiao during the draft proceedings at the Market! Market! in Taguig.

Rain or Shine selected the 6-foot-7 Galinato in the second round (15th overall), the team’s third big from a record draft pool after Nos. 3 and 4 selections Luis Villegas and Keith Datu, respectively.

It turned out Galinato is headed elsewhere. That also explains why TNT was the only franchise that didn’t pick in the biggest draft ever in the history of the PBA.

Good thing, the former one-and-done Fighting Maroon was still available by the time Rain or Shine was to select its first pick in the second round.

“We have an arrangement with TNT that if he’s available. We’ll take him and we’ll work out a trade,” said Guiao.

“So we took him (Galinato) him in for that deal with them (Tropang Giga)."

Guiao said the Elasto Painters will work out the trade with the Tropang Giga as soon as possible.

“Ie-endorse na namin siya right away sa kanila,” said the veteran coach.

