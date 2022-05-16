RoS, Gilas ease Gian Mamuyac pain after UAAP heartbreaker

FEELING low just a few days ago, Gian Mamuyac is now on a high after ending up as a first round pick in the PBA Season 47 rookie draft on Sunday at the Robinson’s Place Manila.

The Ateneo team captain was selected No. 5 overall by Rain or Shine about 48 hours since the Blue Eagles lost a 72-69 heartbreaker in overtime to yield their UAAP men’s basketball title to the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

It was but a roller-coaster emotion for the 23-year-old Mamuyac so to speak

“Magkaibang emotions sila totally. Two nights ago, medyo masakit talaga yung pagkatalo, pero ngayon nandito na ako na-draft sa dream league ko, so siguro time to move on na rin,” said Mamuyac.

"Since bata dream ko na makapaglaro sa league na ito. Sobrang laking pasasalamat ko sa Rain or Shine management and family for believing in me," he added. "I’m excited for the next chapter of my life.”

Continue reading below ↓

At the same time, Mamuyac got an added incentive on draft day when he was included among the four rookies selected by national coach Chot Reyes to become part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool together with big man Justin Arana, Shaun Ildefonso, and Javi Gomez De Liano.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Mamuyac once donned the Batang Gilas jersey and will forever be remembered for blocking the game-winning shot of Steph Curry during the Golden State Warriors’ SC30 Asia Under Armour tour in Taipei back in 2016.

Being called up for another tour of duty with the national team is certainly a humble experience for him.

“One thing to be drafted in the PBA, what more na mapili pa ako sa Gilas,” said Mamuyac. “So I would like to thank coach Chot, the SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) family and management for trusting and believing in me.”

Mamuyac felt a bit at home right away at Rain or Shine since former Ateneo teammate Mike Nieto was with the Elasto Painters to welcome the 6-foot rookie guard on draft day.

Continue reading below ↓

“Malaking bagay yung may familiar face sa bagong environment. Si Mike nandun, and also si Shaun (Ildefonso) na naging teammate ko nung high school,” said Mamuyac of his fellow rookie and son of PBA great Danny Ildefonso, who was tapped by Rain or Shine at no. 10.

“Si Anton (Asistio) also and si Andrei (Caracut) din na nakalaban ko sa UAAP pero friend ko rin.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.