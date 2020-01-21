ROS continues youth revolution by signing rookies Rivero, Tolentino

ROOKIES Prince Rivero and Vince Tolentino have inked separate two-year deals with Rain or Shine.

Head coach Caloy Garcia confirmed the news, with the two forwards continuing the youth revolution at the Elasto Painters camp.

The 6-foot-4 Rivero was picked seventh in the first round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft after his runs in La Salle in the UAAP and spending last season with San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

Tolentino, meanwhile, is a former Ateneo banger who was taken in the second round after suting up for the Bataan Risers in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The duo join fellow rookies Adrian Wong and Clint Doliguez, who also inked two-year deals last weekend, as Rain or Shine locked up four players from its draft selections.