RoS refuses to dwell on costly letdown as it prepares for Ginebra

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Aware of the big opportunity it allowed to slip away, Rain or Shine will now have to do it the hard way.

Their costly loss to Phoenix in the final game of the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations meant the Elasto Painters will have to beat top seed Barangay Ginebra Kings not just once but twice to reach the semifinals.

It’s not that the feat is close to impossible, but Rain or Shine could have spared itself of the agony had it managed to protect a 14-point fourth quarter lead against the Fuel Masters on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, the Elasto Painters lost steam in the stretch run, allowing Phoenix to rally for a 90-88 victory at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The result had the Fuel Masters securing the No. 2 seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals against seventh-seed Magnolia - and Rain or Shine in a twice-to-win situation against the in-form Gin Kings.

Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia refuses to dwell on the misstep.

“Sabi ko lang sa mga players, we just have to look forward to the Ginebra game and kalimutan na namin yun,” he said Thursday as the team prepares for its survival game against the Kings at the start of the quarterfinals.

“It happens. Masakit, pero ganun talaga ang basketball. It’s just breaks.”

Rain or Shine is one of only three teams to beat Ginebra in the eliminations, winning in overtime, 85-82, behind the late-game heroics of Beau Belga.

While the victory could be a source of inspiration for the Elasto Painters, Garcia knows his team will be facing a different Ginebra side especially with the stakes now higher.

That the Kings are coming off a three-day rest heading to the playoffs is also one big disadvantage against weary Rain or Shine, which played five games in a nine-day stretch.

“It will be a totally different Ginebra team,” said Garcia.

“It’s going to be a tough one against the No. 1 team. Ang Ginebra naka-three days [off], four days preparation na sila. So another big advantage,” added the Rain or Shine mentor. “I just don’t understand the scheduling, pero ganun talaga.”