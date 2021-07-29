RAIN or Shine is quick to make its move following one of its worst PBA showings ever.

The Elasto Painters activated rookie guard Franky Johnson, taking the spot of big man Prince Rivero, and will make his debut in the league on Friday against TnT Tropang Giga.

Johnson, a second round pick of the team at No. 17 in the last rookie draft, was initially lined up for the franchise’s team in the inaugural 3x3 tournament.

But following the Elasto Painters’ 74-48 loss to the Alaska Aces Wednesday in which they were held to the lowest output in franchise history, the coaching staff decided to tweak the lineup a little bit for additional firepower.

