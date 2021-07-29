Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 29
    PBA

    RoS moves rookie Franky Johnson from 3x3 to PH Cup roster

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    RAIN or Shine is quick to make its move following one of its worst PBA showings ever.

    The Elasto Painters activated rookie guard Franky Johnson, taking the spot of big man Prince Rivero, and will make his debut in the league on Friday against TnT Tropang Giga.

    Johnson, a second round pick of the team at No. 17 in the last rookie draft, was initially lined up for the franchise’s team in the inaugural 3x3 tournament.

    But following the Elasto Painters’ 74-48 loss to the Alaska Aces Wednesday in which they were held to the lowest output in franchise history, the coaching staff decided to tweak the lineup a little bit for additional firepower.

    Franky Johnson

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Franky Johnson

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again