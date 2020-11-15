Roosevelt Adams leads PBA rookies in statistical points

ROOSEVELT Adams of Terrafirma took first place in the rookies' statistical points standings of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Adams topped the standings after tallying 20.3 SPs after nine games to take the lead among the first-year players in the league.

The PBA has not issued a statement on whether it will award a Rookie of the Year trophy with the league shortening its schedule to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aaron Black of Meralco is in second with 18.7, while Aris Dionisio of Magnolia placed third with 17.9.

Barkley Eboña of Alaska took the fourth spot with 17.1, and Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra got fifth with 14.6.

