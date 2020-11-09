Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Roosevelt Adams sits out game vs Ginebra with Achilles tendinitis

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Terrafirma Dyip opted not to play rookie Roosevelt Adams against Barangay Ginebra on Monday so as not to aggravate his injury.

    Last year’s top rookie pick had a tight calf muscle resulting from Achilles tendinitis, which he felt during the Dyip’s last game against Meralco.

    Roosevelt finished with just six points and three rebounds in the 95-93 loss to the Bolts, just a game after coming through with a career-game in the Dyip’s 110-101 win over Blackwater.

      Terrafirma will be assessing if it will still field Roosevelt in its final game in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble on Wednesday against NLEX or just preserve him for the next season.

      Roosevelt was in street clothes and watched the action behind the Dyip bench along with another injured player in Rashawn McCarthy.

