Rookies Pingoy, Caduyac left out of Phoenix opening roster

TWO deserving free agents found their way back to the PBA after signing respective contract with Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Young gunner Michael Calisaan and veteran big man Bryan Faundo tried out and earned their spots under coach Topex Robinson, who included the two in the team’s 15-man roster for the season-opening Philippine Cup that kicks off Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Calisaan, a first-round pick of Magnolia in the 2019 draft, appeared already to be a shoo-in before, but was never really certain of a spot until signing a one-year deal with the franchise.

Faundo, 37, came in as a last-minute choice whose 10-year experience playing for different teams, gives the young Fuel Masters team a veteran savvy.

“Faundo is given a short-term contract muna for one conference,” said team manager Paolo Bugia.

“But of course, (the contract) is subject to extension based on his performance.”

Both Calisaan and Faundo had to battle for their spots along with the other late round rookie draftees of the Fuel Masters, namely Reymar Caduyac and Jerie Pingoy.

Phoenix has yet to bare its plans for the young rookies, although putting them in its 3x3 team for the inaugural edition of the PBA three-a-side is also an option being considered.

