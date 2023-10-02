Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Oct 3
    PBA

    Ricci Rivero set for PBA action after signing two-year Phoenix deal

    Flamboyant guard gets chance to restart pro career with Fuel Masters
    by spin.ph staff
    9 hours ago
    ricci rivero signing phoenix
    PHOTO: Virtual Playground

    ONE of the most exciting scorers in the last PBA Draft pool is getting a piece of the action.

    On Tuesday, Ricci Rivero's management team announced that the flamboyant guard has signed a two-year rookie deal with Phoenix - the PBA ballclub which picked him in the second round of the rookie draft at 17th overall.

    LOOK:

    ricci rivero signing phoenix

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Rivero, who won UAAP championships with UP and La Salle, is now reunited with his coach in the Gilas Pilipinas youth program, Jamike Jarin, as he bids to reboot his career after an aborted stint in Taiwan's pro league.

    Rivero played for Jarin in the Batang Gilas Under-16 side back in 2013.

    Why Ricci Rivero, John Amores, Kyt Jimenez slipped down PBA draft order

    "Ricci is very happy to sign a two-year deal with Phoenix to start his pro career in the PBA with them and to be reunited with Coach Jamike, his coach in the U16 in 2013," said Rivero's longtime agent Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground.

    "He also hopes to be able to help the franchise win its first championship," Dy added.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The high-flying Rivero is part of a youth brigade that is expected to pump life into the Fuel Masters, who have also signed rookie draftees Ken Tuffin (6th overall), Raffy Verano (16th), and Matthew Daves (28th).

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Virtual Playground

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again