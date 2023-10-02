Ricci Rivero set for PBA action after signing two-year Phoenix deal

ONE of the most exciting scorers in the last PBA Draft pool is getting a piece of the action.

On Tuesday, Ricci Rivero's management team announced that the flamboyant guard has signed a two-year rookie deal with Phoenix - the PBA ballclub which picked him in the second round of the rookie draft at 17th overall.

Rivero, who won UAAP championships with UP and La Salle, is now reunited with his coach in the Gilas Pilipinas youth program, Jamike Jarin, as he bids to reboot his career after an aborted stint in Taiwan's pro league.

Rivero played for Jarin in the Batang Gilas Under-16 side back in 2013.

"Ricci is very happy to sign a two-year deal with Phoenix to start his pro career in the PBA with them and to be reunited with Coach Jamike, his coach in the U16 in 2013," said Rivero's longtime agent Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground.

"He also hopes to be able to help the franchise win its first championship," Dy added.

The high-flying Rivero is part of a youth brigade that is expected to pump life into the Fuel Masters, who have also signed rookie draftees Ken Tuffin (6th overall), Raffy Verano (16th), and Matthew Daves (28th).

