Mikey Williams makes PBA debut as Tropang Giga return to action

AFTER almost two weeks of inactivity, TnT Tropang Giga returns to action in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday.

And upon their return, the team will have additional firepower.

No. 4 overall pick Mikey Williams makes his long-awaited league debut as the Tropang Giga battle the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.

The franchise officially activated the 28-year-old Fil-Am guard for the 3 p.m. game at the Ynares Sports Arena in lieu of veteran Ryan Reyes.

Mikey Williams

Williams was still in quarantine when TnT played its first game of the season against Terrafirma, after arriving in the country just days left before the all-Filipino conference was about to kick off.

Unfortunately, four TnT players had to be put in isolation following their 86-79 win over the Dyip that deferred the games of the Tropang Giga to a later date and enabling them to include Williams into the active roster.

