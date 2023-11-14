Kyt Jimenez's No. 76 SMB jersey reminds him of his humble draft roots

EVERYTHING is cleared for Kyt Jimenez’s coming debut for San Miguel in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The rookie guard is already eligible to play for the Beermen in their debut game Wednesday against NLEX after his season with the GenSan Warriors in the MPBL ended almost a week ago.

The Warriors lost to Batangas City Embassy Chill in the deciding Game 3 of their Southern Division semifinals, 66-62.

Jimenez, picked No. 76 by the Beermen in the last rookie draft, agreed to a two-year-deal with the team, but couldn’t join the franchise until the Warriors’ season was finished.

But following GenSan’s ouster, the former University of Perpetual Help stalwart has been religiously attending the Beermen’s practices, including Monday’s training at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, where they’re set to play the Road Warriors.

Jimenez’s representative Danny Espiritu confirmed the player is set to play for San Miguel’s first game of the season.

And the rookie player has chosen No. 76 for his jersey number as a reminder that he was picked that late in the last draft that drew a record 128 aspirants.

“Nung tinanong namin siya ano ang jersey number niya, sabi niya 76 na lang. Sabi ko, ang taas naman nun,” recalled San Miguel team governor Robert Non of their conversation with the rookie playmaker.

“Ang explanation niya nga para maalala na siya yung No. 76th pick nung last draft.”

Incidentally, San Miguel will be playing an NLEX side whose import Thomas Robinson, was supposed to play for the Beermen last year.

Robinson, the No. 5 pick overall in the 2012 NBA draft, was supposed to reinforce the Beermen in the same conference last year, but a back injury prevented him from suiting up for San Miguel even before the tournament started.

