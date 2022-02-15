Rookie big man Rey Mark Acuno set for TNT debut in PBA 3x3

REY Mark Acuno is set for his TNT Tropang Giga debut as part of its 3x3 team competing in the PBA 3x3 second conference.

Rey Mark Acuno in PBA 3x3

The 6-foot-8 rookie big man is officially listed in the four-man roster submitted by the franchise for the opening leg of the half-court game’s second tournament of the season that kicks off on Feb. 19 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Acuno will join hands with regulars Lervin Flores, Samboy De Leon, and Almond Vosotros, the scoring champion of the first conference, as the Tropang Giga hopes to improve on their third place finish during the maiden grand finals held last December.

Martin Gozum and Chris Javier are the two reserves in the team coached by Mau Belen.

Acuno was acquired by the Tropang Giga from the unrestricted free agent list after being left unprotected by Blackwater.

Upon acquiring his service, TNT initially put Acuno in its reserved list before deciding to line him up in the 3x3 tournament.

The Bossing picked Acuno, a product of University of the East, in the second round of the last PBA draft, but was hardly utilized during his brief stint with the team in the Philippine Cup, where he only saw action in two games.

TNT initially had Fil-Am Jeremiah Gray as part of its original team along with Vosotros, De Leon, and Flores, which went on and ruled the first ever leg of the three-a-side meet.

Unfortunately, Gray went down with an ACL injury in the third leg, his place alternately taken by Gozum and Javier.

