With LA's guidance, Balanza patiently waits for his chance at Ginebra

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Jerrick Balanza recognizes the big help being extended by LA Tenorio in his transition from college to Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

The rookie forward said the veteran playmaker, also one of his coaches at Letran, has been there to back him up every step of the way since the Kings selected him in the second round of last year’s rookie draft.

Tenorio, of course, knows the basketball IQ and the hard work Balanza put in to improve his game, having been together when Letran stunned defending champion San Beda in the NCAA Finals last season to regain the men’s basketball championship.

The 36-year-old Tenorio serves as one of coach Bonnie Tan’s deputies with the Knights.

“Iba nga yung transition di ba? Maganda rin, kasi on and off the court si coach LA pamilyado (sa akin),” said the 6-foot-1 Balanza. “So naa-advisan niya (Tenorio) ako on and off the court.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Patience is perhaps one of the lessons being emphasized by Tenorio, especially playing for two-time grand slam champion coach Tim Cone, who’s known for not really entrusting too much playing time for freshmen players like Balanza.

In eight games so far in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble, the former Letran alumnus has only played in four games.

Continue reading below ↓

But no problem about the limited playing minutes, according to Balanza.

“Wala akong hard feelings sa kanya kahit hindi ako nakakapaglaro kasi alam ko alam niya yung ginagawa niya,” he said of Cone, who Balanza respects so much as the most accomplished coach in PBA history.

“Ako alam ko rin dapat kung ano yung gagawin ko, alamin ko kung ano yung kulang ko kung bakit hindi pa ako nakakalaro, and at the same time maka-adjust ako.”

Just like any other players, Balanza knows he has to earn his minutes especially in a team filled of talent like the Kings.

“Makukuha ko rin yung minutes ko sana, pero paghihirapan ko talaga yun,” he said.

With his college coach and current teammate in Tenorio, Balanza knows that his time will eventually come.

“Blessing din talaga yung mga nangyayari sa akin ngayon, sa buhay na tinatamasa ko ngayon, sa mga nakakasama kong tao,” he added.