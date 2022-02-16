Rookie Bulanadi vows to make first - and last - games for Aces count

SIX games.

That's the minimum games that Allyn Bulanadi can log with the Alaska Aces as his rookie season comes in the final conference for the franchise.

But as short as that stint is, the rookie gunslinger promises to make that time count in hopes of helping the Alaska franchise end its PBA tenure on a high.

"Yung remaining games na yun, all out talaga, kumbaga 101-percent ibibigay ko lahat," he told Spin.ph.

Continue reading below ↓

Bulanadi is set to make his PBA debut on Thursday as the Aces play Rain or Shine, his first official game in the league after spending the past two years with the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It's an unexpected development for the former San Sebastian standout who has long aspired to strut his stuff in the league just to be met with the shocking news of Alaska's pullout from the PBA even before he dons the familiar red-and-whites for the first time.

Allyn Bulanadi on Alaska disbandment

Yet the no. 4 pick in the special Gilas round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft understands that keeping these emotions in check will be of utmost priority for the rest of the Aces.

"Hindi namin alam na may ganito pala, pero gusto pa rin namin lumaban hanggang huli. Mas maganda na makakuha kami ng championship para naman kung anong mangyari sa future, maganda pa rin yung exit ng Alaska sa PBA," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

It's also the same advice that Bulanadi will try to live by as he follows the guidance of veterans like Jeron Teng, Kevin Racal, and Maverick Ahanmisi in wading through his first foray in the PBA.

"Saglit lang yung preparation ko since start lang ako ng February nakasama sa practice. Pero naga-adjust naman ako sa team," he said. "Sabi nila hayaan ko lang na kusang dumating sa akin yung laro, kasi sa mga tuneup games namin nakita nila yung gigil ko. But sabi nga nila, let the game come to you, kusang lalabas yan."

"Bago pa rin ako eh, so expected yung excitement tsaka kaba lalo na iba pa rin talaga sa PBA. Pero tiwala naman ako na yung preparation ko sa last two years, di ako nagpabaya at gusto ko lang makatulong sa Alaska."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

No matter how brief his stay is in Alaska, Bulanadi will always be grateful to say that he will have been a part of this proud Alaska franchise.

Continue reading below ↓

"Matagal na rin ang Alaska sa PBA at simula ng dumating ako dito, nakita ko agad na buo ito at tunay na family sila, walang pinapabayaan," he said. "Malaki ang pasalamat ko na winelcome nila ako agad at totoo yung samahan dito. We not me nga, di ba?"

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.