Rookie Adrian Wong gives RoS a glimpse of what to expect from him

ANGELES CITY – It wasn’t exactly a pretty win for Rain or Shine, but Adrian Wong was a sight to behold on Sunday night.

Wong played the best game of his PBA rookie season so far as he tallied a team-high 15 points in the Elasto Painters’ 70-68 win over NorthPort in the Philippine Cup bubble at the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym.

The former Ateneo standout had eight points in the final period as he and Rey Nambatac carried the load for Rain or Shine in the low-scoring game.

He added two rebounds and two assists while shooting 5-of-13 from the field in helping the team clinch a third straight win in the compact tournament.

Wong is grateful for the trust his teammates has been giving him.

“They just really believe in me,” he said. “We actually believe in every one of us. We’re 15-deep and anyone on the team could actually take off as you can see.”

Wong is the third player to lead Rain or Shine in scoring after Javee Mocon and Nambatac in the two previous games.

While the ugly win somehow dampened his career best, Wong doesn’t mind as long as the Elasto Painters emerged on top.

“We’ve got to find ways even with ugly wins. In the beginning, we started off slow, we started off flat, they started off pretty good. But we just locked in defensively, we’re defensively minded,” said Wong.