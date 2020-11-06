Rookie Adams says he has little more to show after breakout PBA game

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Roosevelt Adams didn’t deny pressure has gotten to him trying to live up to expectations as the top rookie pick from last year’s PBA draft.

But as he slowly settles down in the league with Terrafirma, the 22-year-old Fil-Am vowed to show that he's for real.

Adams showed a glimpse of his potential in the 110-101 win over Blackwater Elite that enabled the Dyip to finally barge into the win column of the Philippine Cup bubble on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

He finished with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds in an explosive combo with CJ Perez, who topscored for 27 points and helped Terrafirma stop the bleeding after losing its first seven games in the conference.

The monkey now off his back, Adams appears starting to heat up.

“I think I have a little more to show,” said Adams after earning Best Player of the Game honors. “I have no legs coming from the last game back-to-back. In my confidence, I feel like I have a lot more to show.”

Entering the game, Adams averaged 10.8 points and 8.7 rebounds, numbers which are decent but below those expected from him as the No. 1 pick.

“It’s tough, just having so much high expections coming into each game and so much pressure, I just have to continue playing my game and today I showed it,” said 2019’s top rookie draftee.

“I just badly wanted to win today. And this one is for the team.”