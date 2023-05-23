Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, May 23
    PBA

    After Black, Magsanoc and Fran also out in Meralco shakeup

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    norman black, patrick fran, ronnie magsanoc
    PHOTO: spin.ph

    THE coaching change at Meralco wasn't exclusive to the top.

    Longtime Meralco deputies Ronnie Magsanoc and Patrick Fran were also affected by the Bolts' decision to name Luigi Trillo as replacement to coach Norman Black.

    Both Fran and Magsanoc were not listed as part of the team coaching staff in the PBA On Tour, with Gene Afable now designated as the lead assistant.

    READ: Once a coach, always a coach, says Black

    Others in the new-look Meralco coaching staff are recently-retired big man Reynel Hugnatan and Sandro Soriano.

    SPIN.ph tried to reach out to team manager Paolo Trillo, but a text message has not been responded to as of posting time.

    Both Magsanoc and Fran had been Meralco assistant coaches since the time of former coach Ryan Gregorio and were retained when Black took over in 2014.

    READ: Hugnatan retires, joins Meralco coaching staff

    Incidentally, the two are likewise involved in the PBA 3x3.

    Fran calls the shot for Meralco 3x3, which has been a consistent contender in the two seasons of the PBA's half-court game.

    He is also an assistant coach of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team th

      at finished with a silver medal in the just-concluded 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

      Magsanoc on the other hand, oversees the tournament as part of his job as national 3x3 program director of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

      PHOTO: spin.ph

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
